University of Michigan student killed in scooter crash in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A University of Michigan student was killed in a scooter crash in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The crash, involving a motorized scooter and a sedan, happened around 11:30 p.m. July 8, near Oakland Avenue and Hill Street.

Officers found the 21-year-old student with significant head injuries, and he was then taken to University of Michigan Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased on July 9.

Officers’ initial investigation suggest the student was heading east on Hill Street when the scooter crossed the center line and hit a sedan driven by a 77-year-old Ann Arbor resident. The 77-year-old was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene.

Officers are still investigating the incident and will release more information as it becomes available.