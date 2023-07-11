225-acre fire mostly contained after spreading between Michigan counties, officials say

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – A 225-acre fire that spread between two counties in Michigan has been mostly contained, according to officials.

The wildfire started in Manistee County, and by the time it was reported to authorities at 3 p.m. Monday, July 10, it was already covering 20 acres.

It quickly spread into Wexford County, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Firefighters estimated that at 9 p.m. Monday, the fire covered about 225 acres.

As of Monday night, it was 80% contained.

“The fire is fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine, and hardwoods,” DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler said. “The fire danger in the area was extreme due to windy, dry, warm weather and those dry fuels.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

Officials said 30 people were evacuated from their homes because of the fire. North 1 Road is closed from 8 Road to Faylor Road, and Read Road is closed from Viaduct Road to 3 Road as firefighters continue battling the flames.

Members of the Red Cross and Salvation Army, as well as Michigan State Police, are helping residents who have been evacuated. Some of those residents have been allowed to return home.

There are 18 firefighters currently on the ground, the DNR reports. Officials from the United States Forest Service are also at the scene, as well as firefighters from Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee, and Wexford counties.