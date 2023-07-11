Rochester police want help finding missing 79-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 79-year-old woman who went missing in Rochester.

Mary Agnes Sullivan was last seen on Thursday (June 28) or Friday (June 29).

She was last seen wearing a light blue colored button-up dress shirt/blouse and blue jeans.

Sullivan was last known to be driving a grey 2019 Honda HRV with Michigan license plate #DYU-4806.

Officials say the vehicle has no tracking capability, but it was last seen in Huron County/Brad Axe area on June 29 around 6 p.m.

Police say she was the subject of a welfare check/reckless driving incident called in by a motorist.

Additional information suggests Sullivan is known to be a heavy smoker and frequently attempts to pay for items/services with personal checks.

She is a former resident of California and may talk about heading there. Her family says she does not have a cell phone, and she may appear confused or disoriented.

Police say Sullivan and her vehicle have been entered into LEIN/NCIC as a missing person.

A $5000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to locating to Sullivan’s whereabouts.

Mary Agnes Sullivan Details Age 79 Height 5′9″ Hair Grey/White short Weight 130 pounds Eyes Wears glasses

Anyone with information should contact the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621 or Police@rochestermi.org with complaint number 23-6841 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

