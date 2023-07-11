Body of missing 79-year-old Rochester woman found in Tuscola County

The body of a missing 79-year-old Rochester woman was found in Tuscola County.

ROCHESTER, Mich. – The body of a missing 79-year-old Rochester woman was found in Tuscola County.

Officials said the vehicle of Mary Agnes Sullivan was found in a ditch near the dead end of Luder Road Monday (July 10) at 8:53 p.m.

No damage was found on the vehicle, and nobody was initially observed around the scene.

Caro Fire officers said they opened the driver-side door to ensure that nobody was inside the vehicle when they observed the passenger-side door was open; A body was located in the ditch in a thick area of cattails.

An investigation determined that the vehicle, which was last seen in Huron County/Brad Axe area on June 29 around 6 p.m., was registered to Sullivan.