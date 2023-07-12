Man running illegal dental clinic in basement of home charged with killing patient in Dearborn

The man accused of running an illegal dental clinic in the basement of his home now stands accused of shooting and killing his patient in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The man accused of running an illegal dental clinic in the basement of his home has been charged with shooting and killing his patient in Dearborn.

Charges for the incident occurred Sunday (July 9) against 52-year-old Zayed Albodour in the July 6 death of Ahmad Nesserdine.

In the state of Minnesota, the board there found that Albodour did not have the proper education to be a dentist.

But last week, neighbors watched as police swarmed the home after Nesserdine was shot and killed inside the home last Thursday (June 6) after 12 a.m.

But neighbors saw police activity hours later at six that morning.

“The deceased was in the house,” said a neighbor. “There was a gap there.”

The family of Nesserdine says he could not afford a root canal and went to Albodour, who they say charged about $100 to do the dental work in his basement.

The pain afterward was so intense that the 28-year-old asked Albodour for assistance.

Family members said Albodour told Nesserdine to come to his home at 12 a.m. last Thursday when he was shot in the head.

The basement dentist has since been charged with murder.

“I think my brother told him, ‘If you’re not going to fix my teeth or give me medicine, then I’m going to tell about your illegal clinic,’” said the sister.

Protests have been popping up in Dearborn by Nesserdine’s friends and family as they’re demanding answers as to how a basement dentist clinic could go unnoticed for years and why would an unarmed patient seek help for pain and be shot and killed.