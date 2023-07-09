Man, 52, charged with 1st-degree murder after man shot, killed in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 52-year-old man was charged Sunday with first-degree murder after a 28-year-old man was shot to death last week in Dearborn.

On Sunday, July 9, police announced charges against Zayed Albodour in connection with the July 6 death of an unnamed 28-year-old man.

According to Dearborn police, at about 12:55 a.m. that Thursday, officers found the man shot to death in a residential neighborhood on Olmstead Street, near the city’s downtown. A person of interest, now believed to be Albodour, was taken into custody the same day.

Police have not shared the victim’s identity, and have not offered any additional details about the shooting.

Albodour was charged Sunday with one count of first-degree murder, and one count of felony firearm. He is being held without bond, and is scheduled to appear in court next on July 18.

A request for a mug shot has not yet been returned.