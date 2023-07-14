Detroit City Council member asks Stellantis to report on odor at Mack Assembly plant, requests action

DETROIT – Detroit City Council member Latisha Johnson released a statement on the odors coming from the Stellantis Mack Assembly plant.

For the last few years, people living near the plant have been complaining of a heavy odor of paint, hurting their eyes and lungs.

Last month, Stellantis sent a letter to residents to let them know about new technology that they said destroyed odor-causing compounds.

Stellantis installed new technology to remove odors from the air outside the plant, but the odor has not gone away.

On Wednesday, Local 4 crews went to the area and experienced some of the strongest fumes they have ever detected at the site.

Detroit City Council member Latisha Johnson released the following statement:

“Despite installation of an additional Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) at the Stellantis Mack Assembly plant, noxious odors continue to emanate from the facility. In fact, residents report the smell has become worse.

“I request that Stellantis immediately investigate the continued source of these odors. Was the RTO installed correctly? Is the equipment not working properly? Are there additional problems at the plant causing these odors?

“In January, I authored a resolution that was passed by City Council that urged the Duggan administration, state authorities, and Stellantis to do the following. But no action has been taken by them. We need to move forward.

Offer home buyouts at fair market value and appropriate home swaps with the Detroit Land Bank’s rehabbed-and-ready homes for residents who choose to leave the affected community. Those who choose to stay in their homes should have their homes retrofitted, at Stellantis’ expense, with air filters, air monitors, HVAC systems, and new windows to mitigate air pollution; or Completely and permanently eliminate the noxious odors emanating from the facility.

“I ask that Stellantis come before Detroit City Council and report on the continued source of odor, and address efforts to relieve our impacted residents.

“The people in this community deserve to be treated like the valuable Detroiters they are.”

