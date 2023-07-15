Organ donors honored during baseball game at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – It was a special night at Jimmy John’s Field as organ donors and recipients were honored during a baseball game in Utica.

The game featuring the Unicorns and the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the USPBL league was dedicated to Living Donor Awareness.

More than 40 living organ donors and their recipients were honored as hometown heroes.

One of the recipients donated a kidney to her husband four years ago. She has no regrets.

“They say it’s a selfless thing when you give away your kidney,” said Betty Wajda about her husband. “Not me. I’m selfish. I wanted him to stick around, so I gave him my kidney.”

Henry Ford Health Transplant and Living Liver Foundation put on the event.