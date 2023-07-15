73º

Organ donors honored during baseball game at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica

More than 40 living organ donors and their recipients were honored as hometown heroes

Jacqueline Francis

Brandon Carr

UTICA, Mich. – It was a special night at Jimmy John’s Field as organ donors and recipients were honored during a baseball game in Utica.

The game featuring the Unicorns and the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the USPBL league was dedicated to Living Donor Awareness.

One of the recipients donated a kidney to her husband four years ago. She has no regrets.

“They say it’s a selfless thing when you give away your kidney,” said Betty Wajda about her husband. “Not me. I’m selfish. I wanted him to stick around, so I gave him my kidney.”

Henry Ford Health Transplant and Living Liver Foundation put on the event.

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021.

