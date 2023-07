Detroit police are looking for the suspects that were involved in a breaking-and-entering at a construction site.

The theft occurred Wednesday (May 31) in the 14000 block of Schafer Highway.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.