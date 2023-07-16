73º

Watch: Surveillance video shows man fall from Ambassador Bridge into Detroit River

Westcott crews sprung into action to rescue man

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Westcott security cameras captured the moment a man fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River.

The man fell just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The video shows witnesses running to J.W. Westcott Co. crews to ask for help.

The Westcott crews regularly practice man overboard drills and were prepared. They sprung into action and safely got the man out of the river.

The man who fell had been working on the bridge. He was still conscious when he was rescued. He has been released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to CBC, the worker is Canadian and works for a Windbsor, Ontario-area company.

