Vandals break into, damage newly renovated Dearborn Heights golf course

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for several vandals who were captured on camera breaking into the Warren Valley Golf Course over the weekend and causing damage.

On Saturday, July 15, surveillance cameras captured multiple vandals breaking into the Dearborn Heights golf course and stealing at least one golf cart. The suspects drove “recklessly” over all seven greens and bunkers on the course, officials said, leaving tire tracks all over.

You can see the damage in the video player below.

Officials say the repairs are expected to cost more than $10,000 -- a blow to the city and the business, who have together spent the past year renovating the course.

“It’s just disturbing to see somebody actually do that damage just to make sure that this course shuts down,” said Bill Bazzi, mayor of Dearborn Heights.

The course will remain open to the public while it is repaired.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department.