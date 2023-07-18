Westbound M-14 near Ford Road closed for shooting investigation by MSP in Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department confirmed a large stretch of westbound M-14 near Ford in Superior Township is closed for a shooting investigation.

The shooting occurred Tuesday (July 18) afternoon, leaving traffic backed up for miles.

MSP Brighton Post investigated a suspected homicide on westbound M-14 at Earhart Road in Ann Arbor.

Officials were called to the scene where a person in a vehicle was on the shoulder with an apparent gunshot wound.

After investigation, the person had succumbed to their injuries.

At this time, police believe another vehicle may have been involved, which fled the scene.

Witnesses said a black four-door sedan was observed fleeing the scene with the driver supposedly wearing a black hoodie.

Westbound M-14 at Earhart will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area and to find a different route.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPS or leave a message at michtip.state.mi.us or call 877-616-4677 or 1-855-MICH-TIP.