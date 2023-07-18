70º

Westbound M-14 near Ford Road closed for shooting investigation by MSP in Washtenaw County

Shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County, Ford Road
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a large stretch of westbound M-14 near Ford Road in Superior Township is closed for a shooting investigation.

The shooting occurred Tuesday (July 18) afternoon, leaving traffic backed up for miles.

MSP Brighton Post investigated a suspected homicide on westbound M-14 at Earhart Road in Ann Arbor.

Officials were called to the scene where a person in a vehicle was on the shoulder with an apparent gunshot wound.

After investigation, the person had succumbed to their injuries.

At this time, police believe another vehicle may have been involved, which fled the scene.

Witnesses said a black four-door sedan was observed fleeing the scene with the driver supposedly wearing a black hoodie.

Westbound M-14 at Earhart will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area and to find a different route.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPS or leave a message at michtip.state.mi.us or call 877-616-4677 or 1-855-MICH-TIP.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

