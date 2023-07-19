82º

Detroit police want help finding missing 29-year-old man

Daveantae Vincent last seen on July 14

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 29-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Daveantae Vincent was last seen Friday (July 14) at Sinai Grace Hospital before he left the location without permission.

Vincent is diagnosed with schizophrenia and his mother cannot get in contact with him.

Daveantae VincentDetails
Age29
EyesBrown
HairBlack

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

