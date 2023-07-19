Detroit police want help finding missing 29-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 29-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 29-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Daveantae Vincent was last seen Friday (July 14) at Sinai Grace Hospital before he left the location without permission.

Vincent is diagnosed with schizophrenia and his mother cannot get in contact with him.

Daveantae Vincent Details Age 29 Eyes Brown Hair Black

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

