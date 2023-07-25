Michigan Lottery: 25-year-old woman wins $300K on scratch off ticket game

A 25-year-old woman is planning to buy a house after winning $300,000 on a scratch off ticket game from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $300,000 after revealing six red words on her Cashword Times 5 ticket. She bought her winning ticket at the Short Stop, located at 1759 South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

“My dad always played Cashword tickets, and I like that they take a while to play,” said the 25-year-old winner. “When I scratched the ticket, I counted the words over and over to make sure I was reading it correctly. I called my mom to have her look at the ticket and confirm what I was seeing. It was all shocking and surreal.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy a house.

“It’s a relief to have won and means I am financially good,” said the player.

In 2022, Lottery players won more than $1.7 billion playing instant games.