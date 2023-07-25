Officials in Adrian arrest 21-year-old suspected of proposal to commit murder in Honduras

ADRIAN, Mich. – Officials in Adrian arrested a 21-year-old man who’s suspected of proposal to commit murder in his home country of Honduras.

The man unlawfully entered the United States several years ago and was taken into custody by ICE agents in December 2021 near Hidalgo, Texas, according to authorities.

On May 16, 2022, an immigration judge in Houston granted the man’s request for bond, and he was released weeks later.

On July 5, 2023, officials reached out to authorities in Metro Detroit to provide information about the man’s possible location. He was arrested July 11 in Adrian and served with a warrant of deportation.

Officials said he is wanted in Honduras for proposal to commit murder.