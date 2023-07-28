Tracking storms Friday amid air quality, flood concerns in Metro Detroit: What to know

4Warn Weather – It will be hot, humid and stormy on this Friday.

An air quality alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until midnight due to elevated ozone levels.

A flood watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Temps quickly rise from the 70s to the 80s through the morning.

This afternoon, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy before showers and thunderstorms begin to roll into the area. Temperatures will push into the lower 90s by mid-afternoon, but it will feel even hotter. The humidity will push heat indices closer to 100 degrees.

Storms arrive Friday afternoon

By late afternoon and early evening, a new round of storms are expected to push into Southeast Michigan. This round is expected to be stronger, including some storms that could reach severe limits.

Threats include the potential for gusty winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, an isolated tornado, and flooding. Heavy rain will fall on ground that is already near-saturation.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the nighttime hours. Lows will only fall to the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Rainfall accumulations could approach 2 inches in parts of the area under the flood watch.

Have multiple ways to get alerts. Be sure to check on family, neighbors and pets as the heat, particularly among those without electricity, could take a toll on them.

More rain, then drying out

Rain showers could linger into Saturday, but it’s not expected to be an all-day washout. The storms will lift through The Thumb throughout the morning, and should fade from our area by the afternoon.

Highs will be a bit cooler, in the low-to-mid 80s, on Saturday.

Conditions will be dry and more comfortable on Sunday, with the humidity expected to decrease. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Our next rain chances may not arrive until next Thursday.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.