Security camera footage shows moments before Detroit nurse kidnapped

An Inkster man who is accused of kidnapping and killing a Detroit nurse will stand trial on a murder charge in her death.

DETROIT – Security camera footage shows an Inkster man in the moments leading up to when he’s accused of kidnapping a Detroit nurse.

Jamere Miller, 36, is accused of kidnapping Patrice Wilson, 29, from the parking lot of Detroit Receiving Hospital at 7:40 a.m. on May 13.

The footage shows Miller outside the hospital wearing a long, blonde wig, a hat, and a mask. Officials said Miller forced Wilson into her own vehicle at gunpoint.

Wilson’s was found the next day in the trunk of her vehicle outside her Novi apartment complex. She had been shot and killed.

Security footage also shows Miller taking her car through a car wash and walking around without the disguise.

Wilson’s mother said the two used to date, but that Wilson was “trying to get away from him.”

Miller was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and five felony firearm violations.

