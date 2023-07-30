Detroit police seek parents or guardians of child found alone at 3 a.m.

“James” was found alone at 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, in the area of West 7 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking the public to help them identify a child who was found alone.

The child was discovered alone at 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, in the area of West 7 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue.

The people who found the child brought him to the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct.

The child told police his first name is “James” his last name is unknown. He is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows his parents or guardians should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.