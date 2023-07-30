76º
Detroit police seek parents or guardians of child found alone at 3 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the child should call police

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
“James” was found alone at 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, in the area of West 7 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking the public to help them identify a child who was found alone.

The child was discovered alone at 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, in the area of West 7 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue.

The people who found the child brought him to the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct.

The child told police his first name is “James” his last name is unknown. He is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows his parents or guardians should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.

