Man shot after meeting turns into robbery at Marriott hotel in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. – A man was shot and critically injured on Sunday after a meeting turned into an armed robbery attempt at the Marriott hotel in Romulus.

Police said they were called to the Marriott Hotel on the 30500 block of Flynn on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. after several 911 calls reporting a man had been shot.

Police said their preliminary investigation found two men from Delaware traveled to the hotel in Romulus to purchase a large amount of cell phones from a private seller.

Once the two men were in the room, the two other men produced handguns. The Delaware men said they tried to disarm the suspects. One was successful, but the other was shot in the arm during the confrontation.

Police said both suspects fled the hotel. The shooting victim went to the lobby and asked for help before collapsing. He was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn where he was listed in critical condition.

The two suspects are still at large.

One suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, last seen wearing a black Adidas zip up sweatshirt, blue/purple Nike sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

The other was described as Black male in his early 20s, last seen wearing a blue long sleeve sweatshirt, blue jeans with two rips in the right knee and a large rip in the left knee, with a purple or blue baseball hat, carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.