Morning 4: A look at the tornado outbreak of 1997 -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Tornado outbreak of 1997: The day when 13 twisters hit Southeast Michigan

The largest single-day tornado outbreak ever recorded in Southeast Michigan history happened 26 years ago.

On July 2, 1997, there were 13 tornadoes and some of them were violent. There were two F3 tornadoes in Genesee County and an F2 tornado that hit the Detroit/Highland Park area.

A tornado in Genesee County killed one person and a tornado in Oakland county killed another person. Five other people were killed by strong storms in Wayne County.

Read more here.

Here’s where things stand as prosecutors push for life sentence without parole for Oxford shooter

The prosecution and defense on Friday continued to argue for and against a life prison sentence without parole, respectively, for the Oxford high school shooter on day two of his mandatory Miller hearing.

The pre-sentencing hearing is a requirement stemming from a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that orders courts to consider minors differently than adults when they’re facing a sentence of life in prison without parole. The Oxford shooter has been convicted of 24 felonies, some of which carry mandatory life sentences without the possibility for parole.

Read more here.

2 Metro Detroit residents test positive for mosquito-borne virus

Michigan has identified the state’s first two human cases of a mosquito-borne virus in 2023.

A person from Macomb County and a person from Oakland County tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).

JCV and other mosquito-borne viruses are transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who get the virus have no symptoms of illness, but some become ill two to 14 days after the bite.

Read more here.

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate

With less than a month to go until the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign, seven candidates say they have met qualifications for a spot on stage in Milwaukee. But that also means that about half the broad GOP field is running short on time to make the cut.

Read more here.