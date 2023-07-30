Metro Detroit forecast: Pleasant temperatures, less humidity

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Waking up to a much cooler and less muggy morning across Metro Detroit.

Temperatures start off in the 60s and highs today will be in the upper 70s, near 80. In fact, pleasant temperatures are on tap over the next several days with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunrise is at 6:24 a.m.

A drier air mass sets up today and lasts through mid-week, meaning it will feel much more comfortable with less humidity. Otherwise, partly sunny with the slightest chance of a spotty shower today south of I-69. Mostly clear tonight and open the windows with lows in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:55 p.m.

Next week

Mostly sunny Monday morning then a few more clouds mix in. Scattered showers could develop in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Staying around 80 and dry through Wednesday with a chance for a shower returning on Thursday.

Nationally, intense Summer heat will continue across the Southern U.S., while spreading and building into the central Plains this week.

Early in the week, record high temperatures are very much possible in parts of Texas and the northwestern Gulf Coast region. Meanwhile, the first glimpse of the monsoon will come to the Southwest and Intermountain West this week with strong to severe storms and heavy rain.