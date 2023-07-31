2 Detroit police officers arrested in separate incidents; both face felony charges

Detroit Police Chief James White has announced that two officers had been arrested in separate incidents, with both facing felonies.

David Apperson, who has five years of experience, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in Woodhaven on Monday (July 31).

A female officer with 26 years on the force is accused of brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident in Madison Heights on Saturday (July 29).

Apperson was given a $100,000 personal bond, with GPS tether/house arrest.

White said officers in his department must be held to a higher standard.

Both officers are currently suspended with pay White says he will recommend to the board of commissioners this week that their pay be revoked.

