Traverse City woman ‘couldn’t stop shaking’ after winning $1 million in Michigan Lottery

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Traverse City woman “turned red and couldn’t stop shaking” when she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery.
The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning “Diamond-Wild-Time” ticket at a Village Pantry store in Traverse City. She decided to scratch the ticket in her car where she revealed her prize.
“My heart was thumping so hard, I thought it was going to come out of my chest,” she said. “Winning means a fresh start for my husband and I. We can buy a new home and invest in starting a business, which has always been a dream of ours.”
The winner recently claimed her prize at the Lottery headquarters, deciding to take a one-time lump sum payment of around $634,000 instead of payments for the whole amount.
Diamond Wild Time tickets are $20 and offer prizes ranging from $20 to $1 million. Lottery instant games can be purchased at any Michigan Lottery retailers across the state.