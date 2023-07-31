Traverse City woman ‘couldn’t stop shaking’ after winning $1 million in Michigan Lottery

FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 24, 2013. All the hand-wringing over a potential government default if Congress doesnt increase the national debt limit has conjured up images of past government shutdowns. In fact, theres a big difference between a government default and a government shutdown. A default would occur if the government exceeds its legal borrowing limit and can no longer pay all its creditors or pay for existing programs. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Traverse City woman “turned red and couldn’t stop shaking” when she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning “Diamond-Wild-Time” ticket at a Village Pantry store in Traverse City. She decided to scratch the ticket in her car where she revealed her prize.

“My heart was thumping so hard, I thought it was going to come out of my chest,” she said. “Winning means a fresh start for my husband and I. We can buy a new home and invest in starting a business, which has always been a dream of ours.”

The winner recently claimed her prize at the Lottery headquarters, deciding to take a one-time lump sum payment of around $634,000 instead of payments for the whole amount.

Diamond Wild Time tickets are $20 and offer prizes ranging from $20 to $1 million. Lottery instant games can be purchased at any Michigan Lottery retailers across the state.