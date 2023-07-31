Woman gets reckless driving charge after crashing through barbed wire fence, into Macomb County Jail

A car crashing into the Macomb County Jail on July 28, 2023.

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman has been charged with reckless driving for crashing into the Macomb County Jail after careening through the surrounding barbed wire fence.

Officials said a 43-year-old Mt. Clemens woman was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze north on Elizabeth Road, west of Groesbeck Highway, on Friday, July 28.

The Cruze went over a curb, struck a tension wire and a tree, and then continued through the barbed wire chain-link fence surrounding the jail, according to authorities. It came to rest after crashing into the jail building.

The driver told police that her brakes had failed. She was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital with minor injuries, and later released.

Police said she showed no signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

She is charged with reckless driving and driving without insurance.

Here’s video of the crash: