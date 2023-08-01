Home Depot brings back hot dogs in Metro Detroit after 2-year absence

The famous hot dogs served at Home Depot have made a comeback. When the decision was made early in the pandemic to no longer sell them near the exits of the home improvement stores, Local 4 heard from many people who disagreed with the decision.

“It is like a winning lotto ticket to me, and I don’t mean money-wise, but it’s the joy and the thrill of being back,” said Bill The Hot Dog Guy.

For more than 20 years, there was a joy for Bill as he served up hotdogs at Home Depot that turned into pain two years ago when they stopped the tradition at their stores.

It was hard for Bill to say goodbye to employees and customers who loved grabbing a dog on a Home Depot trip.

Bill tried retirement it did not fit, so he started to hound Home Depot to let him back in, and they did.