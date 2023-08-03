Livingston County man killed by his dog in cattle pasture; officials say they found dog biting him

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Livingston County man was killed by his dog in a cattle pasture on Wednesday, and Animal Control officials said the dog was actively biting him when they arrived.

Animal Control officials from the county said they were sent around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, to a home in the 8000 block of Faussett Road in Tyrone Township. The homeowner was to be given a court notice for a show-cause hearing after his Mastiff mix seriously injured someone, according to authorities.

When officials arrived, they saw the 68-year-old man lying in a cattle pasture, and the dog was actively biting his body, authorities said.

Officials said the dog was acting aggressively toward responding emergency workers, so it was killed in order to allow the man to receive medical attention.

He died from his injuries, according to authorities. No foul play is suspected.

The man was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. His official cause and manner of death are pending.

Detectives from Livingston County continue to investigate.