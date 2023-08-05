Michigan’s GOP fight to take back State House after being singled out for financial struggles

Michigan's GOP was singled out in Politico this week as one of the state parties in key battleground states with serious financial struggles.

Michigan’s GOP was singled out in Politico this week as one of the state parties in key battleground states with serious financial struggles.

The typical GOP big-money donors have abandoned funding the state party, which Donald Trump loyalists have taken over.

“There’s no reason that real people with real money would invest in these clowns who are running the circus that is the GOP in Michigan,” said Jeff Timmer. “The party is essentially living in a van down by the river. They’re effectively bankrupt.”

Timmer is a former Executive Director of the MIGOP and a vocal Trump critic. With a party apparatus that’s a shadow of what it used to be, why do some strategists still see Michigan as a place where Republicans win?

For starters, Super PACs which can bypass the party altogether. On a state level, you already see former Governor Rick Snyder coming back into the arena to fundraise strictly for State House GOP members in an attempt to get it back in Republican control.

Snyder is the antithesis of MAGA and has advised candidates to stay above the Trump fray and the problems at the state-party level.

Timmer has a dim view of the MIGOP’s future, but he certainly does not discount the possibility of Trump getting re-elected in 2024.

“The possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected to the White House beating Joe Biden is real,” Timmer said. “He has zero chance of winning a majority of votes nationally, but he has a very real chance of winning the electoral college.”