Ride 2 End Suicide in Macomb County supports prevention, awareness

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A fundraiser to raise money for suicide prevention and awareness is being held in Macomb County on Saturday.

The event is being held at the Capital Banquet Center in Washington Township in Macomb County on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pre-event festivities began at 8 a.m. and riders will leave on their ride by 9 a.m. A celebration luncheon event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Riders participated in a 25-mile bike ride from the center to the loop in Stony Creek Metro Park and back. Riders raise funds for suicide prevention and awareness.

The first bicycle ride charity fundraiser was organized in 2016. Proceeds go toward local suicide prevention and crisis intervention organizations.

The event was founded in memory of Marie. She was 21 years old when she died. She was described as " spunky, friendly, generous, and hard working.”

The Aug. 5, 2023, funds will go to help Common Ground, Teen Continue, and No Resolve.

More information about Ride 2 End Suicide is available online.