SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are asking anyone with information regarding a missing 61-year-old man to come forward.

Jeffery Singleton was last seen in the city of Southfield at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4. He is described as having gray hair and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and white Fila gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.