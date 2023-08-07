4 males impersonating police break into Ferndale home in ‘targeted’ invasion

Ferndale police are looking for four men who disguised themselves as police officers, though they wore ski masks, and broke into a home.

FERNDALE, Mich. – Police are looking for four males who on Friday disguised themselves as police and broke into a Ferndale home in what officials call a “targeted” invasion.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, a man told police he was “accosted” by four males in police gear while exiting his home on West Woodland Street near Woodward Avenue. The four suspects reportedly broke into the man’s home wearing ski masks and tactical vests that had “police” written on them.

The homeowner was screaming for help from his backyard, prompting the real Ferndale police to be called. The four suspects fled the scene sometime before authorities arrived.

It is unknown if anything was taken from the house. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Ferndale police say they believe the home invasion was not random, and that this specific homeowner was targeted. Still, police remind the community that law enforcement members do not wear ski masks, and will present their badges/identification upon request.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who were described as four Black males wearing tactical vests. Their identities and ages are unknown at this time. They were captured on camera sometime around when the incident occurred -- you can see the images below, but they aren’t very clear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-541-3650 ext. 5, or email detectives@ferndalepolice.org.