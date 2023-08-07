Morning 4: How (and why) a man crossed Lake Michigan in only a bathtub in 1969 -- and more top stories

The distance between Ludington, Michigan and Manitowoc, Wisconsin is just over 60 miles. A graphic from Google Maps showing approximately the route Jackson planned to take.

54 years ago: Michigan man accepts $5 bet to cross Lake Michigan in a bathtub

Back in the summer of 1969, when astronauts walked on the moon, while the Beatles recorded their last album, and when 400,000 people watched artists like Santana, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin perform at Woodstock, a Michigan man made history in his own way.

He didn’t walk on the moon, but still did what no man had done before: He traveled across Lake Michigan in a bathtub.

Barricaded gunman who forced Van Buren community to shelter in place also wanted for separate killing

A shooter who barricaded himself in a Van Buren Township mobile home Sunday following a non fatal shooting is also believed to also be responsible for a homicide that occurred days prior.

Michigan Lottery: $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold online

Even though nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, there were a total of 5,331,114 winning tickets.

Nine tickets, including one in Michigan, matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize.

4 males impersonating police break into Ferndale home in ‘targeted’ invasion

Police are looking for four males who on Friday disguised themselves as police and broke into a Ferndale home in what officials call a “targeted” invasion.

