City council files motion to dismiss federal lawsuit filed by Warren Mayor Jim Fouts

WARREN, Mich. – Warren City Council has responded in kind to Mayor Jim Fouts’ latest attempt to get on the ballot despite term limit rules that say he’s not eligible.

Fouts filed a federal lawsuit which had the city council calling it on the eve of Tuesday’s (Aug. 8) primary frivolous.

“It is just ridiculous,” said Mindy Moore. “We have an election tomorrow. Causing trouble last minute is so bad to voters they voted for term limits.”

Moore told Local 4 that Tuesday’s primary will go on as scheduled.

Warren City Council filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit filed by Warren Mayor Fouts.

Fouts wants Tuesday’s primary not to count as he wants a special election with his name on the ballot. However, term limits say the mayor’s time is up.

“This is a slap in the face to voters,” Moore said. “They are furious. We go door to door campaigning even supporters say it is time to go.”

The long-time mayor of Michigan’s third-largest city is asking for his day in court and is not going without a fight.

“He is asking for a million dollars from taxpayers because he does not get to keep being mayor,” Moore said. “It is just ridiculous.”

Fouts spoke to Local 4 Monday afternoon. He has a lawyer, so he can’t talk about his case.

Both have said they are not trying to stop the primary or the council’s motions.