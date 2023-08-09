Detroit man steals $2K worth of merchandise from Nike store on Woodward Avenue

(Alan Diaz, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Detroit stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Nike store on Woodward Avenue.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Aug. 8) at 4:05 p.m. on Woodward Avenue and East Elizabeth Street in Detroit.

Officials say the suspect ran northbound on Woodward Avenue before Michigan State Police caught him at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Elizabeth Street, where they tackled him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

One of the MSP troopers suffered a deep laceration to his left elbow, cuts to his right elbow, and a minor injury to his left knee.

The trooper was transported to a Metro Detroit hospital for stitches.

The 35-year-old suspect was not hurt in the incident but was taken to the Detroit Detention Center.