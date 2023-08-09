Utica rallies around Shelby Township boy battling rare form of cancer

A community is rallying around a Shelby Township family as a little boy fights a rare form of cancer. Beckett Fowler was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive tumor that occurs in the brain and/or spinal cord.

UTICA, Mich. – A community is rallying around a Shelby Township family as a little boy fights a rare form of cancer.

Beckett Fowler was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive tumor that occurs in the brain and/or spinal cord.

In Utica, people are rallying to show support for the 4-year-old boy. Life-sized cutouts of Beckett are being placed around town, and signage is going up.

Beckett’s family has had to uproot from their Shelby Township home and move to Tennessee where Beckett is receiving care at St. Judes. While there are no hospital bills from St. Judge’s the family still has other bills.

A recovery fund on GoFundMe has raised more than $50,000 so far. Updates are shared to the Beckett’s Warriors Facebook group.

This year, the annual Utica Gasoline Alley show is dedicated to Beckett.