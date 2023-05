A Shelby Township family is raising money for a young boy undergoing treatment for a rare cancer.

Brooke Mclnerney, on behalf of her family, has launched a GoFundMe for her nephew Beckett Fowler, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), a rare, and aggressive tumor that occurs in the brain and/or spinal cord.

Beckett is getting treatment in Tennessee at St. Jude’s.

---> Find the GoFundMe link here

---> Follow the Facebook group here