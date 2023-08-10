Community looks for answers after vandals target clubhouse helping kids overcome bullying in Roseville

A community is looking for answers after a labor of love for so many was targeted by vandals in Roseville. The space was dedicated to helping kids overcome bullying.

Robert Durham and 10 friends spent months prepping what was designed to be the coolest of clubhouses in Roseville.

He donated the money from his business, Juggernaut Moving, some $80,000 to build out the space and supply it with flat-screen TVs, multiple computers, gaming systems, and an arcade Super Mario Brothers.

He and his friends did all the work only to stop by Wednesday (Aug. 9) to pick up some T-shirts to see that someone had broken in and destroyed everything, as no surface was left untouched.

“I wanted it to be a fun space, an inviting space for kids where they could just bond and feel free from anything worrying them at school,” said Durham.

Counseling was available, as well as help with homework, or if they wanted to play a game and chill out, that was there too, but now the place is wrecked.

Roseville police were out Tuesday night gathering evidence. The enormity of the mess is a kick in the gut.

“Something like this won’t deter me,” Durham said.

If there’s any good to come out of this, it’s that 300 backpacks stocked with supplies for an event at the end of the month weren’t in the space yet.

The first order of business Thursday is to get a dumpster as everything needs to be thrown out, even the toilet in the bathroom, which was wrecked.

Click here if you would like to help the community restore the damaged property in the clubhouse.