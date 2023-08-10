Detroit man facing drunk driving charges in death of man in Eastpointe

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A Detroit man is facing drunk driving charges in connection with the death of a man in Eastpointe.

Police said Clinton Donzell Laws, 52, struck a man on a battery-assisted bicycle on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the intersections of Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, police found full and empty bottles of alcohol in Laws’ vehicle. Prosecutors said Laws was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors did not state if a breathalyzer or blood test was conducted on Laws. Prosecutors also did not release the name of the victim.

Laws is facing the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony.

Driving while license suspended causing death, a 15-year felony.

Driving with an open alcohol container in a vehicle, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Laws was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Eastpointe District Court. Bond was set at $600,000 cash/surety only, no 10%. If released, he is to not leave Michigan, will have to wear an alcohol/GPS tether, be on home confinement, and not use drugs or alcohol.

Laws is expected in court for a probable cause hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29.