Detroit to resume water shutoffs: How to get help paying your bill

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is expected to resume water shutoffs for customers who are behind on their bills.

DWSD chief Gary Brown said for the last several years a moratorium on water shutoffs has prevented residents from losing access to water. That moratorium is coming to an end.

At least 250 Detroit residents or property owners owe between $5,000 and $10,000 -- some as high as $40,000.

Brown said they have placed placards on doors to alert people they owe money and they need to call the department to get on a payment plan.

DWSD Lifeline Plan

One option is the DWSD Lifeline Plan.

The Lifeline Plan is an income-based water affordability program. It provides eligible Detroit residents up to 4,500 gallons of water every month at a fixed rate based on their household income. Any water used above that amount will increase the bill. According to Detroit, this plan erases past debt for good.

The DWSD Lifeline Plan’s three tiers:

If you are at or below 135% of the federal poverty level – You pay $18 a month for water, sewer, and drainage services;

If you are above 135% of the federal poverty level and at or below 150% of the federal poverty level – You pay $42 a month for your total DWSD bill; or

If you are above 150% of the federal poverty level and at or below 200% of the federal poverty level – You pay $56 a month for your total DWSD bill.

Click here to learn more about the DWSD Lifeline Plan.

DWSD 10/30/50 Payment Plan

Another option is the 10/30/50 plan.

This plan was created to help Detroit residents and businesses who have had difficulty in paying past-due water and sewerage bills. There are no income restrictions to qualify.

Eligibility requirements to enroll:

The account must be in the resident’s or business’s name;

Customer makes a down payment of 10%, 30% or 50% of the past due balance: Percentage is based on the number of payment plans the customer entered in the last 18 months; first time is 10%, second time 30%, third time or more 50%;

The balance of the past due amount is equally spread over a 6-24 month period which the customer pays in addition to the normal monthly bill (months are determined by the balance owed); and

All payments must be made in full and on time to stay in the plan.

If your name is on your DWSD account, go to the on the DWSD Customer Self-Service Portal to enroll. Or call (313) 267-8000.

You can click here to learn more about the 10/30/50 plan.

Other options to help pay your bill