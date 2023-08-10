76º
Michigan State Police executes pit maneuver during high-speed chase; 2 suspects arrested in Detroit

Suspects were involved in shooting at park

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Michigan State Police executed a pit maneuver during a high-speed chase which led to the arrest of two suspects on Detroit’s west side.

The pit maneuver occurred Wednesday (Aug. 9) night on Livernois and Howell Street.

Officials say MSP were chasing a white Ford Escort driven by the two suspects who were wanted for their involvement in a shooting that occurred in a park.

Police say after the chase, the two suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but police were able to arrest both suspects.

