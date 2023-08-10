78º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Police investigate deadly crash after F-150 plows into apartment building in Royal Oak

Elderly man had medical issue before crash

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Royal Oak, Oakland County
A person who lives in the apartment complex said this is not the first time a crash has happened.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a Ford F-150 pickup truck that plowed into an apartment building in Royal Oak.

The deadly crash occurred Thursday (Aug. 10), and officials say it was due to a dangerous chain reaction on Collidge Highway and Trafford Road, where an elderly man had a medical episode before hitting another vehicle while driving into the apartment building.

“I hear a boom, and then all of this plaster come flying on top of me,” said Richard Dewitt. “I had to push it off of me, and I’m like, ‘What just happened?’”

Dewitt was not hurt in the crash.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter