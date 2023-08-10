Police investigate deadly crash after F-150 plows into apartment building in Royal Oak

A person who lives in the apartment complex said this is not the first time a crash has happened.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a Ford F-150 pickup truck that plowed into an apartment building in Royal Oak.

The deadly crash occurred Thursday (Aug. 10), and officials say it was due to a dangerous chain reaction on Collidge Highway and Trafford Road, where an elderly man had a medical episode before hitting another vehicle while driving into the apartment building.

“I hear a boom, and then all of this plaster come flying on top of me,” said Richard Dewitt. “I had to push it off of me, and I’m like, ‘What just happened?’”

Dewitt was not hurt in the crash.