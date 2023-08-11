71º
Join Insider

Local News

20-year-old man found dead overnight in Howell

1 person in custody

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Howell, Livingston County
Police lights. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

HOWELL, Mich.Livingston County deputies have launched an investigation after a 20-year-old man was found dead overnight in Howell.

The discovery was made just after midnight Friday, Aug. 11, in the 400 block of West Street.

Deputies said they went to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old man’s body.

One person was taken into custody, and police said there is no threat to the public.

Residents are asked to avoid the scene. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email