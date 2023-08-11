20-year-old man found dead overnight in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. – Livingston County deputies have launched an investigation after a 20-year-old man was found dead overnight in Howell.

The discovery was made just after midnight Friday, Aug. 11, in the 400 block of West Street.

Deputies said they went to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old man’s body.

One person was taken into custody, and police said there is no threat to the public.

Residents are asked to avoid the scene. The investigation continues.