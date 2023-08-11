Detroit police officer shot on Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT – Detroit Police are currently searching for three people, including a man who is armed, after an officer was shot at 12:15 a.m. on the city’s east side.

During a news briefing around 2:15 a.m. Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were responding to a ShotSpotter run near Morang and Whitehill.

Upon arriving at the location, officers were informed by neighbors that three people were inside a vacant apartment building. When officers approached the building the three people inside started to leave and one of them fired shots at the officers. One of the officers was struck in his left calf, while two officers returned fire at the armed man.

Chief White says it’s not known if the man who shot the officer was struck by return fire.

The injured Detroit officer is currently being treated for at Ascension St. John in Detroit.

According to Chief White, officers discovered a possible grow operation inside the vacant apartment building.

