Man makes Michigan Lottery history with 2nd major Club Keno win, record-setting prize

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A man made Michigan Lottery history when he secured his second major Club Keno win for a record-setting prize.

“I play Club Keno The Jack when the prize gets to around $100,000,” Dan Housler said. “I have been lucky in the past and won a $239,074 prize a few years ago.”

Housler, 62, of Portage, matched his easy pick The Jack numbers -- 08-39-48-51-65-66-70-71 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in draw 2230786. He bought his winning ticket at Fletcher’s Pub No. 2 on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo.

His $503,254 prize for this win is the largest ever from Club Keno. The previous record was $463,361 in October 2020 in Middleville.

“I bought my ticket and went home from Fletcher’s,” Housler said. “When I got there, I checked my wife’s tickets and mine. On my third ticket, the confetti flew on the app screen and the prize appeared on the screen. I was so surprised. I’ve never seen this much money at once in my life.”

He said he plans to invest the money into his retirement.

“Winning this at my age means I can pay some bills and set myself up for a comfortable retirement,” Housler said.