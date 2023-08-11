Missouri man killed in Michigan after abducting 2 kids, shooting US Marshal, officials say

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. – A Missouri man suspected of abducting two children and shooting a United States Marshal was killed in a shootout in Michigan, officials said.

Giovanni McNab was wanted in Christian County, Missouri, for the abduction of his two children, authorities said. He did not have custody of those children.

U.S. Marshals found McNab in the Upper Peninsula’s Chippewa County on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and set up a perimeter, they said.

McNab walked outside and fired multiple shots, striking a U.S. Marshal, according to authorities. A deputy U.S. Marshal was struck by gunfire, but he is stable.

McNab was killed during the shootout. Police are not officially saying how he died.

A woman who was with McNab has been taken into custody. The children are OK.