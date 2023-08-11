Slow speed chase: Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after evading police throughout Washtenaw County

Law enforcement arrest the driver of a stolen vehicle after following the driver on a slow-speed chase throughout Washtenaw County on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Multiple law enforcement agencies chased the driver of a stolen vehicle in Washtenaw County for about an hour on Friday before taking the driver into custody.

A police chase that began on Friday, Aug. 11 in the Van Buren Township area continued west toward Chelsea before shifting back eastward toward Ann Arbor. Sometime in the late morning, Van Buren Township officers caught up with the driver of the vehicle, which was stolen, and initiated the chase.

Several law enforcement vehicles could be seen tailing the suspect vehicle throughout the county, primarily along westbound and eastbound Jackson Road. The driver, whose identity is unknown at this time, traveled at slow speeds throughout much of the chase.

Police were able to pop all four tires on the vehicle in question on two separate occasions during the chase. Officers deployed stop sticks and initially popped tires on the right side of the vehicle, and later on the left side of the vehicle. After losing all four tires, the driver continued traveling on only rims for 20-30 minutes.

The driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a slow-speed chase throughout Washtenaw County on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (WDIV)

The chase came to an end around 1 p.m., shortly after the driver turned onto Baker Road, traveling northbound in Scio Township. Police executed what’s known as a PIT maneuver and were able to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Officers could be seen pulling the driver out of the stolen vehicle through the window, placing him on the ground, and putting him in handcuffs. You can watch the chase come to an end in the video player below.

Specific details about the chase and the arrestee are not available at this time. Traffic appeared to be clear and/or move out of the way during the slow speed chase, and it didn’t appear that any other vehicles or drivers were harmed.

Watch the arrest below