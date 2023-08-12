77º
Family of man murdered in Detroit 4 years ago still seeking justice

Crime Stoppers offers reward of $2,500 for info leading to arrest

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crime
Patrick Collins (Crime Stoppers)

DETROIT – The family of a man who was murdered four years ago is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Patrick “Pat” Collins, 38, was murdered at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2019, in the 1500 block of Annabelle Street in Detroit. An unknown suspect opened fire on a vehicle that Collins was inside, according to Crime Stoppers.

In 2019, his family described Collins as an outgoing, fun-loving family man with a beautiful heart. He worked in lawn care, loved spending time with his family and being a father to his children. He was a pet enthusiast who enjoyed his dogs.

Crime Stopper is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for murder.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

