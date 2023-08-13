Jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A fighter jet performing at an air show near Willow Run Airport crashed on Sunday.

Thunder Over Michigan was taking place Sunday at the airport, featuring several aircraft, including the MiG-23 aircraft, performing various maneuvers in the air.

A spokesperson for the event told Local 4 the MiG-23 aircraft crashed. We don’t have any information on why it crashed or the status of the pilot, who is listed as Dan Filer in the show aircraft list.

This was the 25th year of the Thunder Over Michigan show.

