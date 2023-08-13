83º
Join Insider

Local News

Jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti

No information yet on status of pilot

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Ypsilanti, Willow Run Airport
Jet crashes at Thunder Over Michigan. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A fighter jet performing at an air show near Willow Run Airport crashed on Sunday.

Thunder Over Michigan was taking place Sunday at the airport, featuring several aircraft, including the MiG-23 aircraft, performing various maneuvers in the air.

A spokesperson for the event told Local 4 the MiG-23 aircraft crashed. We don’t have any information on why it crashed or the status of the pilot, who is listed as Dan Filer in the show aircraft list.

This was the 25th year of the Thunder Over Michigan show.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we get them.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram