Tracking Monday, Tuesday showers that could cause flooding in Metro Detroit: What to know

Monday morning begins cloudy. Highs will be below average today, in the upper 70s. However, it’ll be paired with higher humidity.

Expect active, wet weather today.

Rain chances will increase later in the afternoon, especially after 4 p.m. Widespread rain will become heavy in the evening and overnight.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:36 p.m.

Rain continues Tuesday

Rain will linger into Tuesday morning before pushing out in the afternoon. However, rainfall projections could be upward of an inch, so there is the potential for some localized flooding. The heaviest rain bands look to be between the I-69 and I-94 corridors.

Feeling more fall-like on Tuesday as highs only top out in the low 70s, about 10 degrees below average. It will be on the breezy side too.

Bouncing back to around 80 with sunshine on Wednesday. Another system brings us the chance for more showers and storms on Thursday of this week. Then we crank up the heat close to 90 this weekend.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, dangerous heat is expected to continue across parts of the South and Northwest US extending into California. Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding are possible across portions of the Ohio Valley extending to the mid-Atlantic States.

