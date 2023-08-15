34-year-old man charged in BG gas station fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

Prosecutor Kym Worth has charged Ricardo Williams, 34, of Detroit, in connection with the fatal shooting of Desmond Nelson, 32, who is also of Detroit.

The incident occurred Sunday (July 23) at 2:15 a.m. as Detroit police were called to the gas station in the 15440 block of West McNichols Road for the reported shooting.

Officials said an argument escalated between the two men before Williams produced and fired a handgun, fatally wounding Nelson before fleeing the scene.

Police said when they arrived at the gas station, they located the body of the 32-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday (Aug. 9) and charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

A probable cause hearing conference is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. The preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 1:45 p.m.