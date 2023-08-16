1 dead, 2 critically injured after head-on collision, fire in Clinton Township

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A head-on collision causing a fire left one woman dead and two others, including a child, critically injured in Clinton Township.

The incident occurred Tuesday at 5:22 p.m. after a gray 2019 Chevrolet Suburban and a tan 2020 Lincoln Nautilus collided on Northbound Groesbeck south of North Avenue.

Police said the Suburban was traveling southbound on Groesbeck Highway when she had to make an evasive maneuver causing her to cross into oncoming traffic.

The Nautilus was traveling northbound in the left lane when the Suburban crossed into her lane and crashed head-on into each other, causing the vehicles to catch fire.

Another motorist extinguished the fire as they stopped to render aid.

Officials say the Suburban was occupied by a 51-year-old Macomb Township woman and her 8-year-old daughter.

Police said they both had to be extricated from their vehicle by the Clinton Township Fire Department and transported to McLaren Hospital, where the mother had succumbed to her injuries.

The 8-year-old girl was transported to Children’s Hospital in Detroit, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Nautilus is a 50-year-old woman from Macomb Township. Officials say she, too, was extricated from her vehicle and transported to McLaren Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation by the Clinton Township Police Department, and they’re requesting any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has information about the crash to contact them at their traffic office at (586) 493-7935 or their main desk at (586) 493-7802.